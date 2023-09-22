Waking up in the 60s? Yes, please. Here’s your Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing lower rain chances as drier air impacts Central Florida.

A tropical system off the Carolina coast is pulling our moisture away, dropping rain chances to 30% Friday and 20% Saturday.

Expect high temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s through the weekend. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s in the Orlando area.

We will be dealing with strong rip currents and high seas and beach erosion for the next several days due to the tropical system.

Rain chances will increase as our typical sea-breeze pattern returns for next week.

Pinpointing the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Nigel, located over the northeast Atlantic, and Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen, located over the southwestern Atlantic and has a 70% chance of developing over the next two days.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with a broad area of low pressure located about 500 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

There’s a 60% chance of development over the next two days and an 80% chance over the next week.