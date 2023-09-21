Temps In The 60s? Coolest air in months set to arrive in Central Florida. Here’s When

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dig out the light jacket!

The first day of fall will actually feel like fall in Central Florida. Fall officially rolls around Saturday and most of Central Florida will be waking up to the 60s.

Saturday

The exception to this will be areas close to the coast where the warm Atlantic maintains a strong influence on our temperatures.

The last time the Orlando area woke up to temperatures in the 60s was June 6

Both Saturday and Sunday afternoons will be warm, mid-to-upper 80s, but the humidity will be noticeably low.

Dew point temperatures could be in the 50s, the comfortable category, for much of the weekend. For perspective, most of the summer in Central Florida is spent in the mid to even upper 70s in the dew point department.

Sunday morning could even be a touch cooler.

Sunday morning

There could be a select few spots north of Orlando that may wake up in the 50s this weekend.

The cooler, drier air is being supplied by an area of low pressure developing off the Atlantic coast.

This system could become a tropical storm as it moves away from Florida and toward the Carolinas.

Weather setup

Rain chances will also be low through the weekend.

