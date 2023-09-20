TIMELINE, LIVE RADAR: Storms to bring washout to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wednesday evening will be a washout for a good chunk of Central Florida. Storms will continue to develop through Wednesday afternoon, but rain coverage will sharply increase for the commute home and beyond.

Future radar

Rain and storms are expected to be widespread through the bulk of the evening. If you have to take the dog out in the evening, take advantage of any lull as waves of rain are expected to continue late.

Future radar

A few showers and storms linger beyond midnight. Rainfall amounts could exceed an inch across Central Florida.

Rainfall

These storms are forming along a stalled front that will keep storm chances elevated again Thursday.

Drier air will nudge back into Central Florida late Thursday and through the start of the weekend as a coastal low forms off Florida’s Atlantic coast. This system will be responsible for supplying drier and cooler air to the Sunshine State, but will also bring back dangerous beach conditions for the weekend.

Wave heights

Waves will be running 6-9 feet by Saturday as the storm moves towards the Carolinas and away from Florida.

By the weekend, most of Central Florida, with the exception of the coast, could wake up in the 60s!