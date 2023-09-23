Gorgeous weather across Central Florida to kick off the first day off fall

ORLANDO, Fl. – Happy Saturday! Today is the first day of fall and it certainly feels like it when you step outside. Drier air in place will keep the humidity and rain chances at minimum across Central Florida. Abundant sunshine is in the forecast with day time highs climbing into the upper 80s near inland areas and middle area along coastal spots.

Saturday's forecast

The humidity is expected to stay low tonight under clear skies. Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall into the lower 70s.

Lows tonight

Sunday will be another comfortable start with dry air still lingering over the area. Daytime highs are expected to climb into the lower 90s with a 20% coverage for showers and storms.

The upcoming week expect our usual seabreeze showers and storms to return. Rain chances go up to 50-60% daily.

Daytime highs staying in the lower 90s Monday through Tuesday.

A weak front stalls over the area on Wednesday keeping the weather unsettled but knocking down afternoon temperatures into the middle to upper 80s though the remainder of the week.