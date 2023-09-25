Rainy week on tap in Central Florida. Here’s what to expect

Cars drive through the rain on Rose Avenue and Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Who’s ready for some wet weather?

We will have a high temperature in the low 90s in the Orlando area on Monday and Tuesday, with rain chances up to 70% both days. There is a marginal risk for severe storms Monday afternoon and evening.

Expect heavy rain, lightning and some strong wind gusts.

Rain chances remain high through the end of the week, with high temperatures in the mid-80s by the middle of the week.

Pinpointing the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Philippe, located over the central tropical Atlantic.

Philippe is not expected to impact Florida.

Southeastern Gulf of Mexico

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in association with a surface trough of low pressure and an upper-level trough.

Further development, if any, is expected to be slow to occur over the next few days while the system moves slowly to the west. By the middle of the week, upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for additional development.

Formation chance through seven days is just 10%.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL91)

An area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a broad area of showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form around mid-week as the system moves west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic.

It has an 80% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next seven days.

The next named storm is Rina.

Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.