National Hurricane Center tracking 2 new tropical disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Philippe is moving west-northwest at 12 mph as of the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. Little change in the forecast is expected with the storm taking a turn to the northwest by the middle of the week maintaining tropical storm strength as it stays over the open Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Phillipe (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Meanwhile, there are two areas in the tropics we are keeping an eye on.

[TRENDING: Man shot, killed after firing gun in confrontation with Orange County deputies, sheriff says | Toddler, 2 adults fatally shot in Florida during argument over dog sale, authorities say | Become a News 6 Insider]

The newest area of low pressure is situated over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The NHC has highlighted this area with 10% chance of formation over the next 2-7 days. Formation, if any, will be slow while the system moves westward. The chance for additional formation midweek remains very low with upper-level winds forecast to be too strong to allow the system to gain better organization.

Seven day tropical development (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The second area is several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This area is highlighted with a 20% formation chance over the next 48 hours and a higher 60% chance over the next 7 days. The NHC forecast is calling for potential development of a tropical depression around mid-week as the system moves west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic. As of now there is no threat to land. We will monitor any changes in the upcoming week.

Seven day tropical development (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: