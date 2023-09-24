Man shot, killed after firing gun in confrontation with Orange County deputies, sheriff says

A man accused of pointing a gun at passing motorists and his roommate in Orange County was shot and killed when that gun was later fired in a confrontation with deputies, according to Sheriff John Mina.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of pointing a gun at passing motorists and his roommate in Orange County was shot and killed early Sunday when that gun was later fired in a confrontation with deputies, according to Sheriff John Mina.

The sheriff’s office was first called to the 5500 block of Suncreek Court around 9 p.m. Saturday in reference to a man in his 30s or 40s shooting a gun in the backyard of a home, but was unable to make contact with him, Mina said in a video statement on social media. Deputies were again called to the area around 1 a.m. Sunday, this time because the man was allegedly pointing a gun at passing motorists and at his roommate, what the sheriff said prompted multiple 911 calls.

“We were able to make contact with him via the phone and negotiate with him for about 40 minutes, he refused to come out and threatened further violence,” Mina said. “At some point he did come out to the backyard. We were able to use less-lethal tactics, to include a Taser, but he pulled a firearm from his waistband and shot one time.”

Deputies present shot back at the man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, Mina said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct the investigation and turn its findings over to the state attorney’s office before an internal review can be performed at the sheriff’s office, according to Mina.

The deputies involved in the shooting will be on administrative leave pending the investigation.

A gun that the Orange County Sheriff's Office said on social media was fired by a man who deputies shot and killed early Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: