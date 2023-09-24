Rain returning to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fl. – Happy Sunday! Starting off the morning comfortable and cool. The day will feature plenty of sunshine with low rain chances. Rain chances between 20-30% will be confined to areas south of the metro area this afternoon. The moisture will slowly return through the afternoon into the evening hours but expect the morning to the feel comfortable.

Rain coverage today

Daytime highs are expected to warm into the lower 90s inland and middle to upper 80s along coastal areas. If you’re heading to the beach today there is a moderate rip current risk along the Atlantic coast except along coastal Palm Beach. The rip currents are expected to remain hazardous through Monday evening in that area.

Tonight expect scattered clouds, no rain and overnight low temperatures falling into the lower to middle 70s.

Monday will be a transitional day into a wetter pattern. Most of the dry air will have exited the area allowing winds out of southeast to increase the moisture. Seabreezes are expected to fire up showers and storms through the afternoon then becoming widespread into the evening lasting into Monday night. Highs are expected to climb into the lower 90s.

Monday rain coverage

Through the remainder of the week, rain chances remain high between 60-70% daily. Due to the rain and cloud cover, it should keep daytime highs in the middle to upper 80s beginning on Wednesday lasting though the rest of the week.