Artists gearing up for Brevard County’s Space Coast Art Festival

The Space Coast Art Festival returns Oct. 14 and 15 at The Avenue in Viera.

VIERA, Fla. – Local and national artists will descend on Brevard County in October for the 58th annual Space Coast Art Festival.

The festival is being held at The Avenue in Viera this year and features pieces from dozens of artists with a juried art show, a student art show, and vendors selling their works.

Artists are selected to exhibit in 10 categories, including leather, fiber, wood, clay, jewelry, watercolors, oils and acrylics, photographer, glass and mixed media.

There will also be a tent for children’s art, sponsored by Brevard Zoo, which is free.

The art festival runs Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15 at The Avenue. More information is available on the Space Coast Art Festival website.

The Space Coast Arts Festival says it needs the community’s support now more than ever after the Brevard County Commission eliminated funding for arts and cultural grants earlier this year.

The grants were eliminated in response to criticism from State Rep. Randy Fine, R, Brevard County, about cultural grant money being allocated to Space Coast Pridefest, which took place last month in Melbourne.

