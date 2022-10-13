Space Coast Art Festival returns this weekend in Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Space Coast Art Festival is returning to Melbourne this weekend, now in its 57th year.

This free event will be hosted at The Avenue Viera on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The annual event will feature a festival arts show, a student art show, children’s hands-on art and a student award ceremony that will take place throughout the weekend.

According to event organizers, this festival is family and pet-friendly and includes work from 48 artists across juried categories such as wood, oil paint, glass, clay, photography and more.

In addition to viewing artwork from professional and student artists, visitors will also be able to choose from a selection of food and beverage carts.

Learn more at the organizers’ website.

