🏒 Win tickets to Orlando Solar Bears home opener

Kick off hockey season by winning tickets to one of the coolest games in town.

The Solar Bears, Orlando’s hockey team and the ECHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning, have their first home game of the season on Oct. 23 and one lucky News 6 Insider will win a 4-pack of tickets and a swag bag of merchandise.

The Solar Bears are in their 11th season in the ECHL and their first season under new head coach and general manager Matt Carkner.

All regular-season home games are played at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center in downtown Orlando.

The game will be aired on News 6 starting at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Be sure to enter daily through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 16 for a chance to win.