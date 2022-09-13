Sunwing bringing nonstop Canadian flights to Melbourne Orlando International Airport

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Starting in December, Melbourne Orlando International Airport will offer nonstop flights to Canada.

Sunwing Airlines will offer flights to Halifax, Nova Scotia, Toronto, Ontario, and Winnipeg Manitoba, from MLB starting Dec. 10.

The weekly flights come as travelers begin to plan winter vacations. Canada is one of the top countries for international tourists to Central Florida.

The announcement also come as the airport gets ready to open its expanded terminal, which debuts later this year and features 86,000 square feet of new facilities.

Sunwing is a low-cost airline in Canada that also offers flights and vacation packages.

Sunwing also offers service at Orlando International Airport.

