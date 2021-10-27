Melbourne airport building new $72 million terminal

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Big changes are coming to Brevard County as the new terminal expansion at the Melbourne Airport is taking shape.

The project is a major milestone for the airport, when it’s finished next year, the airport expects 150,000 more passengers.

‘’In a few short months, Boeing 787s coming trans-Atlantic will be parked in the very spot where you’re standing,’’ Melbourne Orlando International Airport Executive Director Greg Donovan said Wednesday.

A British airline, TUI, will fly the international passengers.

The airport expects 150,000 from the United Kingdom next year, making two or three flights every day.

‘’(This) will be a significant investment into this growing and strong community, a significant investment into this growing and strong airport,’’ Peter Kinsley of Haskell infrastructure and transportation said.

The airport is adding three nonstop flights next month including Pittsburgh and Nashville.

Construction workers commemorated the airport’s milestones with their signatures on the steel beam.

Donovan said the terminal has not been updated since 1987.

The 86,000 square foot expansion will include new gates, restaurants and shops, even a welcome center to the airport.

‘’We need to have a modernized airport to be able to keep up with the growth that’s taking place here in our local area,’’ Melbourne City Councilman Tim Thomas said.

‘’We believe we’ll be delivering a beautiful terminal that captures the essence of the community and the community will be proud of for years to come,’’ RS&H architecture project designer Rodney Bishop said.

The airport expects the first flight from the new terminal on March 7.