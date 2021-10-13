Space Coast Art Festival returns to Brevard County this weekend. Here’s what to expect

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The annual Space Coast Art Festival returns to Brevard County this weekend.

The festival will run Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Avenue Viera in Melbourne.

Fifty artists were selected by a jury for the event that features works from oils, acrylics, photography, pottery, wood, glass and more, according to event organizers.

“In August of each year, the Jurors come together to view the work of all entrants to determine if the entries are original works of fine art and that they fit in with the quality of our show. The Jurors vote in private and then the scores are tabulated.

In addition to the 50 artists being featured, The Student Art Show — which is also a two-day event — will showcase works from local students.

Visitors will be able to check out the art pieces and enjoy food trucks Saturday and Sunday.

