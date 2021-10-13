Creative City Project’s Immerse 2021 returns to downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Immerse 2021 is set to take on downtown Orlando once again starting Friday.

The event runs Friday through Sunday with hundreds of artists and live performances, according to the event’s website. Some of the performances include acrobats, live music and performances from Orlando Ballet, Orlando Philharmonic and others.

While entry to the Immerse festival is free, there are general admission and VIP tickets available which will give you closer access to the stage area, entry into exhibits and even participation in Color Day, which features “colored powder fights, bright eruptions of foam, live performances and tons of bubbles.”

One of the interactive art exhibitions being offered is called “JOYBOX” that encourages visitors to experience joy with installations “inspired by the catchy phrases we all know about happiness.” This exhibition features a “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” room where “guests write one personal worry on a piece of paper, run it through a paper shredder installed in the walls and celebrate the releasing of that worry.”

Due to COVID-19, the event will be offering seating areas that guests can use to distance from other parties.

“We encourage guests to bring a mask with them and use it in instances where they find themselves congregating with others,” Immerse’s website reads.

Immerse begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and, depending on the event, select times Sunday. With Immerse and several other big events taking on downtown Orlando, the city announced road closures for this weekend. Click here to see the full list.

For tickets, click here to purchase.