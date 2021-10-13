LIST: Roads to be closed for events in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – City officials released a list of roads to be closed for events in downtown Orlando this week.
Many of the roads to be closed will be southwest of Lake Eola.
[TRENDING: Man arrested after toddler shoots, kills mother | Gabby Petito died by strangulation, coroner says | Become a News 6 Insider]
From 9 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. on Monday the following roads will be closed:
- Orange Avenue from South Street to Anderson Street
- Eastbound lanes of South Street from Boone Avenue to Orange Avenue
From 10 a.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. on Sunday the following roads will be closed:
- Orange Avenue from Central Boulevard to South Street
- Pine Street from Garland Avenue to Court Avenue (local traffic will maintain access to Pine Street garages)
- Church Street from Garland Avenue to Court Avenue
List of other road closures:
- Church Street from Division Avenue to Hughey Avenue will be closed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 p.m. Wednesday
- Church Street from Hughey Avenue to Garland Avenue will be closed from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 11 p.m. Wednesday
- Church Street from Division Avenue to Hughey Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday
- Church Street from Hughey Avenue to Garland Avenue will be closed from 4 p.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Saturday
List of roads to remain closed:
- The eastbound lane of Livingston Street from Hughey Avenue to Garland Avenue
- Pine Street from Hughey Avenue to Garland Avenue
- Westbound lanes of Anderson Street from Rosalind Avenue to Orange Avenue