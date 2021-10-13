Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

LIST: Roads to be closed for events in downtown Orlando

Many roads southwest of Lake Eola to be closed

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County
City officials released a list of roads to be closed for events in downtown Orlando this week.
City officials released a list of roads to be closed for events in downtown Orlando this week. (WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – City officials released a list of roads to be closed for events in downtown Orlando this week.

Many of the roads to be closed will be southwest of Lake Eola.

From 9 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. on Monday the following roads will be closed:

  • Orange Avenue from South Street to Anderson Street
  • Eastbound lanes of South Street from Boone Avenue to Orange Avenue

From 10 a.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. on Sunday the following roads will be closed:

  • Orange Avenue from Central Boulevard to South Street
  • Pine Street from Garland Avenue to Court Avenue (local traffic will maintain access to Pine Street garages)
  • Church Street from Garland Avenue to Court Avenue

List of other road closures:

  • Church Street from Division Avenue to Hughey Avenue will be closed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 p.m. Wednesday
  • Church Street from Hughey Avenue to Garland Avenue will be closed from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 11 p.m. Wednesday
  • Church Street from Division Avenue to Hughey Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday
  • Church Street from Hughey Avenue to Garland Avenue will be closed from 4 p.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Saturday

List of roads to remain closed:

  • The eastbound lane of Livingston Street from Hughey Avenue to Garland Avenue
  • Pine Street from Hughey Avenue to Garland Avenue
  • Westbound lanes of Anderson Street from Rosalind Avenue to Orange Avenue

About the Author:

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

