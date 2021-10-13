LIST: Roads to be closed for events in downtown Orlando

City officials released a list of roads to be closed for events in downtown Orlando this week.

Many of the roads to be closed will be southwest of Lake Eola.

From 9 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. on Monday the following roads will be closed:

Orange Avenue from South Street to Anderson Street

Eastbound lanes of South Street from Boone Avenue to Orange Avenue

From 10 a.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. on Sunday the following roads will be closed:

Orange Avenue from Central Boulevard to South Street

Pine Street from Garland Avenue to Court Avenue (local traffic will maintain access to Pine Street garages)

Church Street from Garland Avenue to Court Avenue

List of other road closures:

Church Street from Division Avenue to Hughey Avenue will be closed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 p.m. Wednesday

Church Street from Hughey Avenue to Garland Avenue will be closed from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 11 p.m. Wednesday

Church Street from Division Avenue to Hughey Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday

Church Street from Hughey Avenue to Garland Avenue will be closed from 4 p.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Saturday

List of roads to remain closed: