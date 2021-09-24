Looking for fall in Central Florida? Here’s the best pumpkin patches this season

Every year, we see it: A desperate parent on social media asks where they can find a pumpkin patch to take the kids.

And we get it. Not only are pumpkin patches a lot of fun, but in Central Florida — where the trees are evergreen, and the temperature is always warm — pumpkin patches and pumpkin-spice lattes are just about the only way to experience the picturesque, more traditional idea of the fall season.

Luckily, plenty of cute pumpkin patches sprout up across our area around this time, offering an opportunity to craft great photos and build precious memories.

We took the liberty of compiling a list of some of the best, most stunning pumpkin patches in our area, so you can start planning your fall celebrations right away.

[TRENDING: Hurricane Sam expected to become Category 4 storm | Nearly $1 million found at Surfside collapse site | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Pumpkin patch (Pexels)

Southern Hill Farms

Where: 16651 Schofield Road Clermont, FL 34714

When: Hours vary by day – Fall Festival begins Sept. 25 through Nov. 7

Admission: $20, kids 2 and under free, purchase online in advance only

Extra info: Apple cider donuts, pumpkin carving, s’mores around fire pits, pick your pumpkins, hayrides, petting zoo, bounce houses and more

Pets: No. Service animals trained for tasks for people with disabilities welcome.

Website: https://southernhillfarms.com/events/

Painted Oaks Academy

Where: 15239 Lake Pickett Road Orlando, FL 32820

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Oct. 3 through Nov. 1

Admission: $5 adults, $3 kids ages 3-17, free parking

Extra info: Pony rides, train rides, pick your own pumpkins at $1 per pound, live music and food on the weekends

Pets: No. Service animals trained for tasks for people with disabilities welcome.

Ad

Website: https://paintedoaksacademy.com/pumpkin-patch-festival-orlando-fl/

Cowart Ranch and Farms

Where: 8185 W Highway 100 Bunnell, FL 32110

When: Maze Dayz, 10 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. – Fields of Fear, 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Festivities begin Oct. 5 through Nov. 3, Friday through Sunday

Admission: Maze Dayz are $10, kids 3 and under free; Fields of Fear $12

Extra info: Corn maze, petting zoo, games, bounce houses, pumpkin patch, hayrides and more

Pets: No. Leashed service animals trained for tasks for people with disabilities welcome.

Website: http://cowartranchandfarms.com/events/

Ever After Farms

Where: 4455 Dixie Way Mims, FL 32754

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday, beginning Oct. 3 through Nov. 7

Ad

Admission: $5, kids 1 and under free, some activities may cost extra

Extra info: Crop maze, hayrides, petting zoo, flower patch, playground, games and more

Website: https://www.everafterfarms.com/fall-festival/

Harvest Fields Corn Maze and Hay Ride

Where: 3000 N. Spring Garden Ave. Deland, FL 32724

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Begins Oct. 8 through 31

Admission: $10, kids 2 and under are free, some activities may cost extra

Extra info: Corn maze, games, activities, hayrides, pumpkin picks, vendors

Pets: No. Service animals trained for tasks for people with disabilities welcome.

Website: https://harvestfieldscornmaze.com/

The Pickin’ Patch

Where: 11000 Rolling Hills Road Dunnellon, FL 34431

When: Begins Oct. 2 through Oct. 24, every Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ad

Admission: $5, kids 3 and under are free, some activities may cost extra

Extra info: Food, vendors, face painting and pick your own pumpkins at $1 per pound

Pets: No. Service animals trained for tasks for people with disabilities welcome.

Website: https://dunnellonpumpkinpatch.com/

Timberline Farm

Where: 3200 Southeast 115th Street Belleview, FL 34420

When: Begins Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, and runs every Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission: $8 for adults, $6 for children and students, kids 3 and under free

Extra info: Pony rides, race painting, corn crib, hayride, train ride, corn hole, music, games and more

Pets: Yes!

Website: https://timberlinefarm.net/location/

Hagerty Farms Pumpkin Patch

Ad

Where: 3225 Lockwood Blvd. Oviedo, FL 32765

When: Pumpkin patch is outside and opens Oct. 3. Closed during inclement weather.

Admission: Free, outside. Just come on by!

Extra info: Pumpkins, gourds, more pumpkins and all pumpkins — just pumpkins of all kinds! Great spot for the perfect seasonal family or Instagram photo.

Pets: Yes! Leashed.

Website: https://hagertyfarms.com/

Lake Catherine Blueberries

Where: 5849 Lake Catherine Road Groveland, FL 34736

When: Begins Sept. 24 through Oct. 30, every Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $6, kids 3 and under free, some activities may cost extra

Extra info: Live music, full liquor bar, lunch and dinner for sale, fire pits for s’mores, family fall scavenger hunt maze, scary Haunted Halloween Maze, scary Dark Forest and much more

Ad

Pets: Not recommended.

Website: http://www.lakecatherineblueberries.com/

Harvest Holler Corn Maze

Where: 950 Tavares Road Polk City, FL 33868

When: Runs through Sept. 17 through Nov. 14, every Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $15 for adults; $12 kids, seniors and military; kids under 2 free

Extra info: Mini-golf, corn maze, hayrides, train rides, swing tires, playground, food and much more

Pets: No.

Website: https://harvestholler.com/

Wildflower Farm

Where: 2218 Carrington Drive Orlando, FL 32807

When: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Beginning Oct. 2 through Oct. 31, ever Wednesday through Sunday

Admission: $5 at the door (if space available), $3 in advance. Reservations recommended.

Ad

Extra info: Animal petting area, variety pumpkin patch, refreshments, photo ops, yoga and more

Pets: No.

Website: https://www.wildflowerfarmorlando.com/pumpkinpatch

Santa’s Christmas Tree Forest

Where: 35317 Huff Rd Eustis, FL 32736

When: Begins Oct. 2 through Oct. 31. Pumpkin patch is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $, and age

Extra info: Pumpkin patch, Halloween spooky events at different hours, cook your own fire food, hayrides, bounce houses, petting zoo and more

Pets: Well-behaved leashed dogs are permitted, but not allowed in the horse ride and petting zoo areas. Please pick up any droppings.

Website: https://www.santaschristmastreeforest.com/hours-and-info/

Long & Scott Farms

Ad

Where: 26216 County Road 448A Mount Dora, FL 32757

When: Begins Oct. 1 through Dec. 12. Hours vary by events

Admission: $15

Extra info: Scott’s Maze Adventures, Night Maze, pumpkin patch, huge jumping pillow, 60-foot super slide, giant castle playground, games, educational activities and more

Pets: No. Service animals trained for tasks for people with disabilities welcome.

Website: http://longandscottfarms.com/maze/

Mick Farms Market

Where: 4261 Canoe Creek Road Saint Cloud, FL 34772

When: Pumpkins begin in October, every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free, you only pay for the fresh items you pick off the vines

Extra info: Mick Farms grows fresh crops all year for picking, come pick pumpkins and gourds and more

Pets: No.

Website: https://www.mickfarmsmarket.com/

Ad

Club Lake

Where: 3403 Rock Springs Road Apopka, FL 32712

When: Fall Festival begins Oct. 2 through Oct. 31. Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: $6.95 Thursday and Friday, $13.95 Saturday and Sunday, infants free

Extra info: Hayrides, playground, corn maze, toddler maze, duck races, football and basketball areas, pumpkin patch, concession stands and more.

Pets: Pet-friendly, as long as pet is on a leash and under control at all times

Website: http://clublakeplantation.com/events/fall-festival/