Step aside pumpkin spice: Starbucks has a new fall apple drink

Apple crisp macchiato drink option now available at Starbucks.

Starbucks is celebrating autumn with a new fall drink.

Coffee lovers can take a sip of fall with its new apple-flavored option.

The coffee giant is pinning its apple crisp macchiato against pumpkin spice. The new fall flavor is available as an iced or hot drink.

Starbucks says the drink is supposed to taste like eating a baked apple pie while drinking coffee.

It’s on the menu for a limited time in the U.S. and Canada.

In case you’re wondering, pumpkin spice is now available too.