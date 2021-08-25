Krispy Kreme sweetens deal for vaccinated customers

With Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine being fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Krispy Kreme is offering double the treats to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Customers with proof of vaccination can already get a free doughnut every day for an entire year, but with the FDA giving full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme is sweetening the deal.

[TRENDING: Here’s when Fauci says US will get back to normal | Hurricane center tracking 3 waves for developments| Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

From Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, the chain is giving away two doughnuts a day to people who can prove they have received the shots.

To also help celebrate, Krispy Kreme is even making heart-shaped doughnuts.