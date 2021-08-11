Fall on its way to Dunkin’ Donuts

We are more than a month away from autumn, but Dunkin’ Donuts is falling over itself to welcome the new season.
The donut chain unveiled its fall menu on Wednesday.
The line-up includes a lot of pumpkin-flavored products like a new pumpkin cream cold brew and a pumpkin spice signature latte, as well as new pumpkin-flavored donuts, muffins and munchkins.
There are also new Dunkin’ Donuts refresher drinks for non-coffee drinkers with flavors of apple cranberry and coconut.
The new fall menu will hit Dunkin’ locations nationwide by Aug. 18.
Autumn officially starts Sept. 22.