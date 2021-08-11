Fall on its way to Dunkin’ Donuts

We are more than a month away from autumn, but Dunkin’ Donuts is falling over itself to welcome the new season.

The donut chain unveiled its fall menu on Wednesday.

[TRENDING: Doctor in critical care for COVID | Hospitals run low on nurses | How, when to watch meteor shower]

The line-up includes a lot of pumpkin-flavored products like a new pumpkin cream cold brew and a pumpkin spice signature latte, as well as new pumpkin-flavored donuts, muffins and munchkins.

Ad

There are also new Dunkin’ Donuts refresher drinks for non-coffee drinkers with flavors of apple cranberry and coconut.

The new fall menu will hit Dunkin’ locations nationwide by Aug. 18.

Autumn officially starts Sept. 22.