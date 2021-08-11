Cloudy icon
Fall on its way to Dunkin’ Donuts

New menu hits stores by Aug. 18

CNN Newsource

Dunkin' ready to launch fall menu (CNN Newsource) (CNN Newsource)

We are more than a month away from autumn, but Dunkin’ Donuts is falling over itself to welcome the new season.

The donut chain unveiled its fall menu on Wednesday.

The line-up includes a lot of pumpkin-flavored products like a new pumpkin cream cold brew and a pumpkin spice signature latte, as well as new pumpkin-flavored donuts, muffins and munchkins.

There are also new Dunkin’ Donuts refresher drinks for non-coffee drinkers with flavors of apple cranberry and coconut.

The new fall menu will hit Dunkin’ locations nationwide by Aug. 18.

Autumn officially starts Sept. 22.

