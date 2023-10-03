Beach renourishment for central Brevard County to start in November

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Beaches eroded by hurricanes Ian and Nicole last year in central Brevard County will get a lift starting next month, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Corps says it has approved a contract with a company for the rehabilitation of Brevard County’s shoreline from south of Patrick Space Force Base through to Spessard Holland Beach Park in Melbourne Beach.

That includes beaches in Satellite Beach, Indian Harbour Beach and Indialantic, all of which saw heavy erosion after Ian and Nicole hit Florida’s coast last year.

The project will place 1.125 million cubic yards of sand on the beaches. The sand is being taken from an offshore borrow site near Port Canaveral.

The federally-funded project will run in two phases to coincide with sea turtle nesting season. Phase one will start in late November and run through April 2024. Phase two will start in November 2024 and end in April of 2025.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: