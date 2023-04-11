Volusia County beach erosion remains concern with another day of strong winds, high tides

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Rough conditions are expected Tuesday along the Central Florida coast as a system brings strong winds and high tides.

Storm surge on Monday caused more damage to the shoreline that was hit hard by hurricanes Ian and Nicole. And the weather system remains a threat Tuesday to the shoreline.

Temporary dams along the shore in Volusia County were put in place to help with beach erosion, but they are failing.

Officials said the rough weather has led to breaks in the dam system, which crews have been working to replace. The unusually high tide is now circumventing barriers and creating a threat to several properties along the beach.

Florida Department of Emergency Management Deputy Director James Bujeda said water is moving closer to properties in Daytona Beach Shores.

“Keep in mind how much water pressure there is behind those waves. Once debris starts flying around and hitting these tubes, it just wasn’t meant to hold up to that,” Bujeda said.

In New Smyrna Beach, storm surge has been the biggest fear as work has been happening to finish seawalls.

The conditions are similar from St. Johns, down the coast to Brevard County, where beach restoration has been paused because of the conditions.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: