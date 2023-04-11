Rain chances dip, but beach erosion remains a problem

ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to deal with high seas, leading to the chance for more beach erosion and flooding along the Central Florida coast.

Rain chances will be lower at 20%, however, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances to increase to 70% on Thursday.

We will still see rain chances at 50% on Friday and 30% on Saturday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures near 80 by Thursday.

Expect temperatures near 90 degrees over the weekend.