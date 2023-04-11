65º

Rain chances dip, but beach erosion remains a problem

Orlando area to reach highs in upper 70s

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to deal with high seas, leading to the chance for more beach erosion and flooding along the Central Florida coast.

Rain chances will be lower at 20%, however, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances to increase to 70% on Thursday.

We will still see rain chances at 50% on Friday and 30% on Saturday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures near 80 by Thursday.

Expect temperatures near 90 degrees over the weekend.

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

