New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County

ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county.

The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater.

Deputies had to rescue a man from Osteen Maytown Road Saturday morning because of flooding. They had to drive through 5-foot-deep water to pull him off his submerged pickup truck.

Another video in the area of State Road 46 and showed Lake Harney had completely overtaken the road.

Here's more aerial video of recent flooding and damage caused by Ian. pic.twitter.com/zbs5SprtQO — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) October 2, 2022

The video then goes out to the coastline, where parts of walls, dunes, parking lots and even a swimming pool have been washed away.

Water levels remain high around Volusia County. The St. Johns River has been declared a no-wake zone because of extreme flooding. Residents are being told to use watercraft slowly on waterways because wakes can send water into nearby homes.

Parts of Deltona are dealing with several inches of water in homes.

Jacquelyn Goosby’s home backs up to Windsor Lake. As Hurricane Ian rolled in, the lake crept right up to her back door, causing some water to go into her house.

She said that was nothing compared to the people who live just a few doors down, who cannot even get into their homes or cars right now.

“My neighbor got two to four inches,” Goosby said. “My other neighbor got three to four feet in their house. I was one of the blessed ones. I have to thank God for that.”

Across town off Fort Smith Boulevard, Nick Lulli believes all the water in his neighborhood is from a City of Deltona retention pond about three blocks away.

“This is not a low-lying area,” Lulli said. “This is not a flood zone. So there was no expectation to have all of this water like you see here behind me.”

Officials also let residents know that FEMA assistance is available to those who have been adversely impacted by Hurricane Ian if they have experienced damage to their home, vehicle or business property.

They also reminded residents that FEMA assistance is available to renters.

Assistance can include grants to pay for temporary housing, emergency home repairs and uninsured or underinsured personal property. Additionally, medical, dental and funeral expenses may also be eligible as a result of the disaster, officials added.

Before applying for FEMA assistance, you will need the following information on hand and ready to provide:

A working telephone number

The address which sustained the damage

The current address you are residing, if different from the one which was damaged

Social security number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you’re electing for a direct deposit

If you have insurance, you’ll need that information as well

Residents can apply for FEMA assistance through the FEMA app, at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT.

Volusia County libraries have power, internet and staff ready to assist residents to submit applications for FEMA assistance, according to officials.

