Cocoa parents arrested after infant dies, twin sibling injured

COCOA, Fla. – The parents of a 3-month-old infant were arrested this week after the child died and the baby’s twin was found with severe injuries, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

Quentin Smith, 23, and Hannah Jones, 18, are facing aggravated child abuse charges.

Police said they responded to North Fiske Boulevard Thursday morning after they received a 911 call about an unresponsive child. Detectives said the infant’s twin sibling also had severe injuries.

Detectives said they arrested the parents after gathering evidence and speaking to several witnesses.

Smith also faces charges of child neglect with great bodily injury and domestic battery. Jones also faces charges of child neglect with great bodily injury and failure to report an incident to law enforcement.

Cocoa police said additional charges are likely as they continue investigating.

