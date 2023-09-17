Motorcyclist killed upon rear ending pickup truck in Cocoa Beach, police say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A 38-year-old Cape Canaveral man riding a motorcycle into Cocoa Beach early Sunday died in a crash with a pickup truck, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash at 5:37 a.m., reaching the scene on eastbound W Cocoa Beach Causeway near the relief bridge, a news release states.

Both vehicles were traveling east, the pickup truck ahead of the motorcycle, when the Cape Canaveral man rear-ended the truck, police said. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the motorcyclist was to be withheld until next-of-kin notification could be made, police said.

Police identified the driver of the pickup truck as a 39-year-old Rockledge man.

An investigation of the crash is ongoing and police asked that anyone who may have witnessed it get in touch by calling 321-868-3251.

