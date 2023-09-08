82º
Man dies after apparent attack near Hubert Humphrey Bridge in Cocoa

Homicide investigation launched in 32-year-old’s death

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

COCOA, Fla. – A 32-year-old man died Friday after being found in the woods near Hubert Humphrey Bridge in Cocoa, according to the police department.

The Cocoa Police Department said officers responded to the westbound side of the bridge around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of an aggravated battery.

Police said the man, who was homeless, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The department said the man’s death is considered a homicide and detectives are conducting interviews.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

