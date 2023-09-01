79º
Man found giving girlfriend CPR after deadly attack in Orlando arrested, police say

Charles Jenkins, 41, faces charges of battery, resisting arrest

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

Charles Jenkins, 41 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who was found by officers giving his unconscious girlfriend CPR Friday morning has now been arrested and faces charges in her death, according to Orlando police.

Charles Jenkins, 41, is now locked up in the Orange County jail.

Police said they were called to the area of West Church Street and South Parramore Avenue around 3:20 a.m. after someone reported a man, Jenkins, giving an unconscious woman CPR.

The woman — Alicia Brown, 35 — was taken to the hospital where was she pronounced dead, according to investigators.

Officers said they later determined Jenkins had attacked Brown, and he was arrested.

He now faces charges of battery and resisting arrest without violence. Officers said they are working to obtain a warrant for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Orlando police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Victims of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, available 24 hours a day, at 800-799-7233. In Central Florida, the Harbor House offers a 24-hour confidential crisis hotline at 407-886-2856.

Victims of sexual assault and abuse can also call RAINN, 24 hours a day, at 1-800-656-4673.

