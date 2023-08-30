Street race leads to 3 arrests after Orlando police discover firearms, drugs

Police said Maurice Thompson, 18; Jahlanee Charles, 25; and Shane Collie, 21, were all arrested following the search.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three men were arrested last week after police conducted a traffic stop on a pair of apparent street racers, according to the Orlando Police Department.

In a release, police said that the two cars appeared to be racing near North Orange Blossom Trail, prompting traffic stops on both of the vehicles.

However, as officers approached one of the cars, they saw an AK-47 pistol in “plain view,” the release shows.

Police said they then searched the car, finding a loaded AR-15-style pistol, two handguns, several loaded magazines, MDMA and cannabis.

As a result, Maurice Thompson, 18; Jahlanee Charles, 25; and Shane Collie, 21, were arrested on charges stemming from firearm and drug violations.

All three face charges of cannabis possession. Thompson faces two additional counts of illegal concealed carry, Charles faces charges of illegal open carry and possession of amphetamines, and Collie faces a charge of firearm possession while under indictment.

