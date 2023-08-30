Woman, child shot in Orlando’s Carver Shores neighborhood

A large contingent of Orlando police flooded a portion of the Carver Shores neighborhood Tuesday night.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman and a child were found in the Carver Shores neighborhood with gunshot wounds Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers said the two victims were taken to hospitals. There is no information on their conditions right now.

Police were called to the 1100 block Poppy Ave. — south of Raleigh Street and east of Kirkman Road — just after 8 p.m., according to a news release.

Police are setting up a large staging area for the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is made available.

