ORLANDO, Fla. – A man and woman were found shot to death Monday morning in Orlando, police said.

The double fatal shooting was reported at 6:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of Azolla Street near John Young Parkway.

Orlando police said officers were called to the scene and found two people with gunshot wounds. The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates.