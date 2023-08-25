8-year-old seriously injured in Orlando crash while crossing street

Lines painted on the center of a road.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized following a crash in Orlando on Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a release, troopers said that the crash happened around 4:43 p.m. on North Lane.

The release shows that a driver was headed east along North Lane toward Meadowbrook Avenue, which is when the boy crossed into the street — not in a marked crosswalk — and into the direct path of the car.

As a result, the boy was struck and taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was uninjured in the crash, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information has been provided.

