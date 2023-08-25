Crash creates backups on I-4 west in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash created delays in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 at mile marker 88 (Lee Road) Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash at 7:53 a.m.

Chopper video of the scene showed first responders making some room for drivers to pass on the right around 8:47 a.m.

The crash involved three vehicles and sent one person to the hospital, where they were in stable condition at last check, troopers said.

All but the leftmost lane had been reopened at the time of this report.

FHP is still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

