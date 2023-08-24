Bicyclist struck, killed while crossing road in Casselberry

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A bicycle rider was struck and killed Thursday morning while crossing a road in Casselberry, police said.

The fatal crash happened around 6:20 a.m. on Semoran Boulevard near Sausalito Boulevard.

According to Casselberry police, the cyclist, identified as 17-year-old Xzavier Elies Garcia, was riding across Semoran Boulevard between Sausalito Boulevard and Red Bug Lake Road when he was struck by an SUV.

It appears the bicycle had no lights or reflectors, nor did the rider, who was not in a designated crosswalk, according to police.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and cooperated with police, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing.