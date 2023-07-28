Man dead, accused killer on the run after shooting at Casselberry apartment complex

David Jackson, 41, was shot and killed on Thursday, according to police.

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A man died after police said his girlfriend’s nephew shot him during an argument at a Casselberry apartment complex on Thursday.

Officers said they responded to Goldelm at Regency Oaks Apartments, located at 104 Monarch Circle, around 11:11 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

“I believe there was just a shooting in my apartment complex,” a neighbor said in a 911 call. “I just heard gunshots, I’m hearing screaming and I’m looking around.”

When police arrived, a resident told them her boyfriend, who lives in the apartment complex with her, and nephew had gotten into a heated argument, the department said.

According to police, the woman, 32, said her nephew, 22-year-old Joel Thomas Ferrer, was mishandling a gun when 41-year-old David Jackson confronted him. The pair got in a fight and Ferrer fired his gun at Jackson, who was hit several times, before fleeing the scene, officers said.

Jackson was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to the department.

Police said Ferrer is still at large and considered “armed and dangerous.” There is a warrant out for his arrest and law enforcement is actively searching for him and “strongly encourages Joel to turn himself in, so this incident can be resolved.”

Ferrer faces a second-degree murder charge, according to police.

