Arrest made in series of armed commercial robberies in Orlando, Casselberry, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 24-year-old man accused in three commercial robberies in Orlando and another in Casselberry was booked into jail Friday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Andrew Hummel faces three counts of robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a charge of grand theft between $750 and $5,000, records show.

Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to an address along South Semoran Boulevard where Hummel had entered a business, displayed a weapon and demanded money from the cash register, police said in a statement. Hummel — who was described only as “a white male with red hair and a red beard” — then ran away, the statement reads. Upon identifying Hummel as a potential suspect, police said they learned he was also suspected of a robbery that took place in Casselberry on Monday.

Two more commercial robberies perpetrated by a suspect of the same description would occur on Thursday at addresses along South Conway Road and again on South Semoran Boulevard, police said. Though it was not stated which specific businesses were targeted, there are smoke shops at each of the three addresses Orlando police mention in the statement. Regardless, police said that surveillance video of both robberies helped investigators confirm it was Hummel.

Members of the police department’s Fugitive Investigative Unit went on to locate Hummel “a short time later” and place him under arrest, the statement reads. Hummel was taken to Orlando police Headquarters where he allegedly confessed to the three Orlando robberies and to the Casselberry case, police said.

In addition to the charges in Orlando, Hummel will reportedly face charges being filed separately by Casselberry police.

At booking, Hummel was given no bond amount pursuant to the armed robbery charges.

