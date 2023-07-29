Suspect in Casselberry homicide turns himself in, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his aunt’s boyfriend during a heated argument at a Casselberry apartment complex has turned himself in, according to police.

Joel Ferrer turned himself in at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, a member of the Casselberry Police Department said in a statement.

Ferrer had already run away by the time officers responded to the shooting at Goldelm at Regency Oaks Apartments around 11:11 p.m. Thursday, according to the department. Officers were told by Ferrer’s aunt that her live-in boyfriend — identified as David Jackson, 41 — had confronted Ferrer after the aunt raised concern that the 22-year-old was mishandling a handgun. Jackson was shot during the quarrel and underwent emergency surgery at a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at 11:58 p.m., police said.

“I believe there was just a shooting in my apartment complex,” a neighbor said in a 911 call. “I just heard gunshots, I’m hearing screaming and I’m looking around.”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Police initially warned that Ferrer was to be considered armed and dangerous on the lam, also announcing a warrant for second-degree murder had been secured with his name on it.

Ferrer turned himself in with his attorney’s support, according to the update.

[SEE PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW]

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: