More victims come forward after man accused of rape in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department on Friday said in a statement it had been approached within the week by more victims of an accused rapist who already faces charges in two sex attacks.

Vincent Laing Jr., 29, was arrested Aug. 15 and is accused of forcing someone into an apartment at knifepoint at a complex along South Kirkman Road and sexually battering them. Police soon connected Laing to another rape at knifepoint that was reported in June at the same location, prompting calls to the public for any more victims to come forward.

The department’s update Friday went on to suggest there may be more victims even still, encouraging them to reach out “no matter the circumstances.”

Since our original post on social media, more victims have come forward and we believe there may be more. If you have been victimized by Vincent Laing Jr., no matter the circumstances, please reach out to the Orlando Police Department. https://t.co/D4YAHWsHxs — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 25, 2023

Laing currently faces two counts each of kidnapping with intent to commit a felony, false imprisonment with a weapon and sexual battery with a deadly weapon, records show. He’s being held at the Orange County jail on no bond.

Victims are urged to contact Orlando police at 911, or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to remain anonymous.

