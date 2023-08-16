Orlando man accused of kidnapping person at knifepoint before sex attack

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly forcing someone into an apartment at knifepoint before sexually battering them, according to Orlando police.

Police said that 29-year-old Vincent Laing, Jr. was arrested after the incident, which happened at an apartment complex along South Kirkman Road.

On August 15, 2023, Vincent Laing Jr., was arrested for Armed Sexual Battery, Kidnapping, and False Imprisonment in an apartment complex off S. Kirkman Rd. The victim reported being forced into an apartment at knifepoint and sexually battered. pic.twitter.com/VRTeNmNRZM — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 15, 2023

Laing tried to flee from the complex in his black Hyundai Elantra, but he was eventually stopped and taken into custody, the police department stated in a release.

The release shows that Laing was linked to a similar incident a couple of months prior at the same location, leading detectives to believe there could be more victims.

Laing faces charges of armed sexual battery, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

If you or anyone you know has been victimized by Laing, you are encouraged to contact the police department or Crimeline.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: