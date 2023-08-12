86º
Law enforcement presence beefed up in downtown Orlando after 2 officers shot

Daton Viel, 28, shot police following a traffic stop on Aug. 4

Troy Campbell, Reporter

ORLANDO, Fla. – Downtown Orlando was filled with bar goers Friday night — one week after two Orlando police officers were shot.

Law enforcement continued their strong presence in the downtown area.

Last Friday, Orlando police said Daton Veil, 28, shot two officers following a traffic stop on Washington Avenue near I-4.

In the preceding months, the City of Orlando passed a new downtown business ordinance, which included new permits and security requirements. City leaders cited the reason for the ordinance was to combat a rise in downtown crime post-pandemic.

On Monday, the Orlando City Commission is set to discuss plans to extend the current moratorium, which expires at the end of September. City leaders said they would like to extend it to March 2024 to continue further outreach and research.

“I feel very safe right now,” one visitor said. “I think if law enforcement allows you to feel safe, let them beef it up and allow them to have people come back down here. It’s definitely a positive to have people downtown.”

Troy graduated from California State University Northridge with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication. He has reported on Mexican drug cartel violence on the El Paso/ Juarez border, nuclear testing facilities at the Idaho National Laboratory and severe Winter weather in Michigan.

