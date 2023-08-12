Law enforcement presence beefed up in downtown Orlando after 2 officers shot

Downtown Orlando was filled with bar goers Friday night — one week after two Orlando police officers were shot. Law enforcement continued their strong presence in the downtown area.

Law enforcement continued their strong presence in the downtown area.

Last Friday, Orlando police said Daton Veil, 28, shot two officers following a traffic stop on Washington Avenue near I-4.

In the preceding months, the City of Orlando passed a new downtown business ordinance, which included new permits and security requirements. City leaders cited the reason for the ordinance was to combat a rise in downtown crime post-pandemic.

On Monday, the Orlando City Commission is set to discuss plans to extend the current moratorium, which expires at the end of September. City leaders said they would like to extend it to March 2024 to continue further outreach and research.

“I feel very safe right now,” one visitor said. “I think if law enforcement allows you to feel safe, let them beef it up and allow them to have people come back down here. It’s definitely a positive to have people downtown.”

