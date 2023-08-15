93º
Body found in dumpster near Orlando Family Dollar

Police reported finding body at 918 W. Colonial Drive

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are investigating after a person was found dead in a dumpster on Monday.

Police said officers responded to 918 W. Colonial Drive — the site of a Family Dollar store — finding “an unresponsive individual behind the location.”

According to police, the body had been located in a dumpster, though no explanation has been provided on how the body got there.

Police have not provided any details on how the person died or their identity.

