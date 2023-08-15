Here’s when crews will begin dismantling unstable scaffolding in downtown Orlando

The Orlando Police Department said Orange Avenue is closed from Church Street to Jackson Street due to unstable scaffolding, which appears to be bowing off the side of a building.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Crews will begin dismantling this week a scaffolding at a construction site in downtown Orlando that has threatened to collapse.

The scaffolding at 222 South Orange Avenue has had nearby roads and businesses closed for nearly a week.

Balfour Beatty, which is overseeing a construction project at the building where the scaffolding is located, said it anticipates the process to start Thursday and take about a week.

A spokesperson described it as “a very intricate operation” and involves the use of specialized equipment, which arrived over the weekend.

“The site and surrounding area remain closed and we are working to provide additional resources to businesses impacted. We understand the importance of resolving the problem quickly and deeply regret any inconvenience resulting from the need to restrict access to the area during the process, but our top priority is the safety of downtown businesses, residents and our people,” Balfour Beatty said.

Equipment rolling through Downtown Orlando this morning heading toward the unstable scaffolding on Orange Ave.



For roadways, the following areas have been closed as work continues to remedy the scaffolding issues:

Orange Avenue from Central Avenue to Jackson Street

Pine Street Garland Avenue to Court Avenue

Church Street Garland Avenue to Court Avenue

Meanwhile, certain areas were closed down to pedestrian traffic, as well. Those areas include:

East of 55 West to Court Street on Church Street.

120 South Orange Ave. to Jackson Street

