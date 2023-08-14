Here are the roads, businesses closed as downtown Orlando scaffolding threatens to collapse

ORLANDO, Fla. – A moderate portion of downtown Orlando remained shut down on Monday as “unstable” construction scaffolding continues to threaten collapse.
The construction project is set near Orange Avenue, which saw several closures as a result. City officials issued a release to provide updates on what’s happening with traffic and local businesses.
For roadways, the following areas have been closed as work continues to remedy the scaffolding issues:
- Orange Avenue from Central Avenue to Jackson Street
- Pine Street Garland Avenue to Court Avenue
- Church Street Garland Avenue to Court Avenue
Meanwhile, certain areas were closed down to pedestrian traffic, as well. Those areas include:
- East of 55 West to Court Street on Church Street.
- 120 South Orange Ave. to Jackson Street
The city also announced that the following businesses would be temporarily closed alongside the road closures:
- Solita Tacos & Margaritas
- Kres Chophouse
- 1-UP Orlando
- HighT
- Chillers
- Clandestino
- Kymberly Group Payroll Station
- Jerzy Nieves Photography
- High Tide
- Irish Shannon’s
- Cahoots Video Game Bar
- Discover Downtown
- UCF Incubator
- Starter Studio
Balfour Beatty, which is overseeing a construction project at the building where the scaffolding is located, released the following statement about a plan to take it down:
The Balfour Beatty team along with engineering experts are continuing to make progress in developing a deconstruction plan and timeline of the scaffolding located at 222 South Orange Avenue. Additional measures have been taken to stabilize the structure and we are beginning preparations to mobilize equipment to deconstruct the scaffolding. We are continuing to work very closely with local authorities including the Fire Department and City of Orlando’s Building department to maintain the safety and security of the project site and surrounding area. While these activities are ongoing, the area will remain secured until operations are complete. Our top priority continues to be the safety of the public and neighborhood, and all people working onsite. We will continue to work diligently to ensure impacted areas and nearby businesses can resume normal operation as soon as possible.Balfour Beatty
“As the contractor’s work progresses to remove the construction equipment on Orange Avenue, we will continue to update road, sidewalk and business closures,” the city announced.
As the contractor's work progresses to remove the construction equipment on Orange Avenue, we will continue to update road, sidewalk and business closures.— City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) August 14, 2023
🚧To see up-to-date information on these closures, visit https://t.co/yAToqCUSi4. pic.twitter.com/TzfYlAzt9J
No additional information has been provided about when the related roadways and businesses will reopen.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: