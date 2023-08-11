Roads in downtown Orlando remain closed as scaffolding threatens to collapse

ORLANDO, Fla. – Several roads in downtown Orlando remain closed Friday as an “unstable” construction scaffolding threatens to collapse.

Orange Avenue has been closed from Church Street to Jackson Street since Wednesday afternoon and even parts of Pine Street and Church Street are closed for traffic.

City officials said nearby buildings were evacuated Thursday as a precaution.

Balfour Beatty, which is overseeing a construction project at the building where the scaffolding is located, released the following statement about a plan to take it down:

The Balfour Beatty team along with engineering experts are continuing to make progress in developing a deconstruction plan and timeline of the scaffolding located at 222 South Orange Avenue. Additional measures have been taken to stabilize the structure and we are beginning preparations to mobilize equipment to deconstruct the scaffolding. We are continuing to work very closely with local authorities including the Fire Department and City of Orlando’s Building department to maintain the safety and security of the project site and surrounding area. While these activities are ongoing, the area will remain secured until operations are complete. Our top priority continues to be the safety of the public and neighborhood, and all people working onsite. We will continue to work diligently to ensure impacted areas and nearby businesses can resume normal operation as soon as possible.

An estimated time of reopening has not been released.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: