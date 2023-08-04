2 men arrested after body discovered at Merritt Island waterway

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two men have been arrested after a body was discovered at Waterway Park in Merritt Island last week, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Ismael Barrera Sarceno, 34, and Douglas Lopez, 30, face charges of second-degree murder.

Sarceno was arrested late on Thursday, and Lopez was later arrested on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said on July 24, the body of Juan Alvarez, 30, was found floating in the water at the park. An autopsy shows that he had been beaten to death before being placed into the water, deputies added.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said that Alvarez Sarceno and Lopez went out drinking at several locations in Brevard County.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The release shows that during the drive home, a “disagreement” sparked between the three men that continued as they entered Waterway Park.

After exiting the vehicle, the disagreement escalated, and Alvarez was attacked by the other two ending in his death, investigators said.

According to detectives, the two men placed Alvarez’s body in the water before taking off.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: