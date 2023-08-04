Brevard County man wins $1M prize from Florida Lottery Powerball ticket

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County man won a $1 million prize from a Florida Lottery Powerball ticket, the Florida Lottery announced on Friday.

Alan Jotkoff, a 69-year-old Melbourne man, purchased the winning Powerball Quick Pick ticket from the Publix at 1601 Promenade Blvd. in Weston, lottery officials said. The grocery store will also $1,000 bonus commission from the Florida Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Jotkoff’s winning ticket was from a drawing held on Feb. 4, but he just claimed his prize from the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, officials said.

According to lottery officials, Jotkoff’s ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, but did not match the Powerball number.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Friday at 10:59 p.m. with an estimated $124 million jackpot. The drawing can be watched live from the Florida Lottery app or the Florida Lottery YouTube channel.

