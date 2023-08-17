New details emerge in Orlando sex attacks at apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – New details emerged after a man was arrested in connection with a sex attack at an Orlando apartment complex, according to the police department.

Vincent Laing, 29, was arrested earlier this week on multiple charges, including kidnapping and armed sexual battery, after an attack at the 1801 MetroWest apartment complex, near Valencia College, off South Kirkman Road.

A judge on Wednesday ordered no bond for Laing, who is also accused in a second attack that happened back in June at the same complex.

According to new arrest affidavits, a woman pulled in the apartment complex on June 7 to check her GPS directions when another car pulled into the complex and flashed its lights. The woman pulled into the complex more to get out of the vehicle’s way and parked to use her phone.

While the woman was sitting in her car with the windows down, Laing approached her car and asked her what she was doing, according to the affidavit. He then pulled a knife and put it to her head and told her to come with him, the document states.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Laing took the woman inside an apartment while keeping the knife on her back and raped her, according to the affidavit.

Months later, on Aug. 15, Orlando police received a call of another sex battery at the apartment complex, where a woman was looking at the complex because she was considering moving there.

According to an affidavit, Laing forced her at knifepoint into an apartment and raped her. Laing tried to flee from the complex in his black Hyundai Elantra, but he was eventually stopped and taken into custody, police said.

Anyone with information or who has been victimized by Laing is asked to call the police department.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: