Rosen Hotels & Resorts in Orlando offers discounted rates for Idalia evacuees

ORLANDO, Fla. – Floridians heading to Orlando ahead of Idalia, which strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday, will be able to stay at Rosen Hotels & Resorts at a discounted rate.
The “distress rates” were activated Monday to give “evacuees a safe, affordable place to call home as they ride out the storm.”
“This is an unexpected expense, not a staycation,” said Jennifer Rice-Palmer, director of Guest Contact, in a news release. “People should be able to leave their homes and know they can depend on Rosen Hotels & Resorts to do its part to keep them and their pets as safe as possible.”
Here are the rates being offered:
$69/night (not including taxes)
- Rosen Inn International
- Rosen Inn Closest to Universal
- Rosen Inn at Pointe Orlando
- Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista
$99/night (not including taxes)
- Rosen Plaza
$109/night (not including taxes)
- Rosen Centre
$129/night (not including taxes)
- Rosen Shingle Creek
If you are bringing a pet, there are no additional fees during distress rates.
To reserve a room, call 866-33-ROSEN (76736).
