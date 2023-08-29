Rosen Hotels & Resorts in Orlando offers discounted rates for Idalia evacuees

ORLANDO, Fla. – Floridians heading to Orlando ahead of Idalia, which strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday, will be able to stay at Rosen Hotels & Resorts at a discounted rate.

The “distress rates” were activated Monday to give “evacuees a safe, affordable place to call home as they ride out the storm.”

“This is an unexpected expense, not a staycation,” said Jennifer Rice-Palmer, director of Guest Contact, in a news release. “People should be able to leave their homes and know they can depend on Rosen Hotels & Resorts to do its part to keep them and their pets as safe as possible.”

Here are the rates being offered:

$69/night (not including taxes)

Rosen Inn International

Rosen Inn Closest to Universal

Rosen Inn at Pointe Orlando

Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista

$99/night (not including taxes)

Rosen Plaza

$109/night (not including taxes)

Rosen Centre

$129/night (not including taxes)

Rosen Shingle Creek

If you are bringing a pet, there are no additional fees during distress rates.

To reserve a room, call 866-33-ROSEN (76736).

