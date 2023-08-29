87º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Rosen Hotels & Resorts in Orlando offers discounted rates for Idalia evacuees

‘Distress rates’ range from $69 to $129 per night

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Idalia, Orlando, Weather, Hurricane
Rosen Plaza

ORLANDO, Fla. – Floridians heading to Orlando ahead of Idalia, which strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday, will be able to stay at Rosen Hotels & Resorts at a discounted rate.

The “distress rates” were activated Monday to give “evacuees a safe, affordable place to call home as they ride out the storm.”

“This is an unexpected expense, not a staycation,” said Jennifer Rice-Palmer, director of Guest Contact, in a news release. “People should be able to leave their homes and know they can depend on Rosen Hotels & Resorts to do its part to keep them and their pets as safe as possible.”

Here are the rates being offered:

$69/night (not including taxes)

  • Rosen Inn International
  • Rosen Inn Closest to Universal
  • Rosen Inn at Pointe Orlando
  • Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista

$99/night (not including taxes)

  • Rosen Plaza

$109/night (not including taxes)

  • Rosen Centre

$129/night (not including taxes)

  • Rosen Shingle Creek

If you are bringing a pet, there are no additional fees during distress rates.

To reserve a room, call 866-33-ROSEN (76736).

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email