Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends tolls along Florida’s west coast ahead of Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that tolls along the state’s west coast would be suspended as Tropical Storm Idalia is projected to make landfall as a hurricane later this week.

A release from DeSantis’ office says that the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise will suspend toll collection at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The suspension will last seven days before being reinstated on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at noon, the release shows.

At my direction, @MyFDOT is waiving tolls in the Tampa area and the Big Bend. This will help ease the burden on families in the path of the storm. pic.twitter.com/DlBdBkFIzG — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 29, 2023

“At my direction, tolls will be suspended throughout the impacted area,” DeSantis said. “Anyone who receives an evacuation order needs to make plans to go to a safe area now. You do not need to leave the state — travel tens of miles, not hundreds of miles. By waiving tolls, we are easing the burden on families in the path of the storm.”

Facilities included within the suspension are as follows:

Hillsborough County I-4 Connector Selmon Expressway (S.R. 618) Veterans Expressway (S.R. 589) Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589)

Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589)

Lake, Orange and Sumter counties Turnpike Mainline (I-75 to I-4)

Pinellas County Pinellas Bayway (S.R. 679) Sunshine Skyway Bridge (U.S. 19)



“As Floridians along the west coast of Florida finalize their evacuation plans for Tropical Storm Idalia, we want to ensure there is no barrier to getting their families to a safe location,” FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue said. “The Department is committed to ensuring travelers can get where they need to go as safely and efficiently as possible. Suspending tolls in the greater Tampa Bay region ensures families can head south and east with ease to get out of the storm’s direct path.”

