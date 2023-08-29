COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Central Florida counties announce closures as Idalia approaches

Volusia County officials urge residents to stay off beaches ahead of potential tropical system

With Idalia expected to make landfall in Florida as a hurricane later this week, many locations in Central Florida are closing down in preparation of the massive storm.

Idalia is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane as it rides along the west coast of Florida by Tuesday afternoon.

The storm will likely make landfall anywhere from Tampa Bay to the Big Bend of Florida late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

In the meantime, the following Central Florida counties are expected to have closures ahead of Idalia’s arrival. This list will continue to be updated as additional closures are announced.

BREVARD COUNTY

On Monday, county officials announced that Mathers Bridge could be closed to boating traffic as soon as Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. A final decision is expected to be made by Tuesday morning.

If a decision is made to secure the bridge, then it will not be reopened until the storm conditions abate and the bridge can be assessed for damage. However, the bridge will remain open to motor vehicle traffic.

The county remains under a tropical storm watch.

FLAGLER COUNTY

As of Monday evening, no information has been provided on closures by the county, though county leaders said that evacuations could be required starting as early as Tuesday afternoon for those in mobile homes and RVs.

The county remains under a tropical storm watch.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Tampa International Airport is set to close at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday due to Idalia. Airport officials said that they expect to reopen Thursday morning, with damage assessments set to take place after the storm passes. Passengers are urged to check directly with their airline for flight updates.

LAKE COUNTY

As of Monday evening, no information has been provided on closures by the county.

The county remains under a tropical storm warning.

MARION COUNTY

The sheriff’s office and local government agencies have announced the following closures related to Idalia:

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Central Operations building and district offices



Closes at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 29, will remain closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30



Marion County Animal Services



Closed Monday, Aug. 28, will remain closed until further notice



Florida Department of Health in Marion County



Closed Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30



Fifth Circuit Courts in Marion County



Closed Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30



City of Dunnellon business offices



Closes at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 29, will remain closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30



Federal Courthouse



Closes at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, will remain closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30



Marion County Property Appraiser



Closes at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, will remain closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30



Marion County Clerk of Court



Closed Wednesday, Aug. 30



All Marion County offices and facilities



Closed Wednesday, Aug. 30



Ocala Police Department headquarters lobby



Closed Wednesday, Aug. 30



City of Ocala business offices and public facilities



Closed Wednesday, Aug. 30



Marion Senior Services, including Marion Transit and dining sites



Closed Wednesday, Aug. 30



SunTran bus routes



Suspended starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, will remain closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30



City of Ocala residential and commercial sanitation routes



Suspended on Wednesday, Aug. 30, will experience a one-day delay



City of Ocala Downtown Parking Garage



Parking restrictions will be lifted until Tuesday, Sept. 5, which includes allowing visitors to park in the garage overnight.

Additionally, county officials announced that all Marion County recycling centers and the Baseline Transfer Station will be open on Tuesday, Aug. 29. However, they are scheduled to close on Wednesday and eventually reopen on Thursday.

ORANGE COUNTY

LYNX bus operations will continue through Monday, though LYNX will be monitoring the weather to determine whether operations will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, county leaders said.

Additionally, the courts will continue operations on Monday and Tuesday, though weather activity could cause operations to be suspended on Wednesday.

The county remains under a tropical storm warning.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

County officials said that SunRail is suspending service through Thursday, though it is expected to resume by Friday morning.

Meanwhile, LYNX services will be provided until further notice, though if sustained winds reach 35 mph, the transit system will be shut down temporarily for safety reasons.

The county remains under a tropical storm warning.

POLK COUNTY

As of Monday evening, no information has been provided on closures by the county.

The county remains under a tropical storm warning.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

According to the county, SunRail service will be suspended on Tuesday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 1.

At this time, the Central Transfer Station and Landfill are still experiencing normal operating hours.

Residents may sign up for text alerts to stay up-to-date on sandbag operations, closures and other storm preparations by texting “Storm2023″ to 888-777.

The county remains under a tropical storm warning.

SUMTER COUNTY

As of Monday evening, no information has been provided on closures by the county.

The county remains under a hurricane warning.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Volusia beaches will close to vehicle traffic on Tuesday afternoon. County officials said that these will be rolling closures, so as toll booths are removed, entry to the beaches will be prohibited at those locations.

The beach access ramps will remain closed throughout Wednesday and are expected to reopen after county staff assess any damage from the storm.

Meanwhile, all coastal parks will close by the end of Tuesday.

According to county officials, SunRail will suspend service on Monday night until further notice.

The county remains under a tropical storm watch.

